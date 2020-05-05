Read Edmund English
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Read's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness the family of Read Edmund English announces his passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 82.

Read was predeceased by his parents Dr. Lloyd and Leta English and his first wife Jen. He is survived by his wife Hanna, children Lisanne (Dwayne), Tod (Lisa), Dean (Toni), David and Steven DeVries, his brothers Bill (Bev) and Joe (Bonnie), and his grandchildren Christopher, Kyle, Grace, Lauren, Olivia, Hillary, Elise, Justin and Jordan.

Read was born on October 10, 1937, in Williams Lake. Prior to grade school, the family relocated to Kamloops. Read spent his childhood in Kamloops and enjoyed the family time at their cabin at Celista on the Shuswap Lake.

Read made many lifelong friends through his various interests in hunting, skiing, hiking, biking, camping, fishing, hockey, music and automobiles. He graduated from Kamloops High School and continued his education at Gonzaga University in Spokane, where he achieved his mechanical engineering degree. He and Jen married and moved to Powell River in 1960, where he began his engineering career with MacMillan Bloedel. In 1971, Read left M&B to pursue his dream and established Taw's Gun & Cycle on Marine Avenue, where it remains to this day.

After a few years as a bachelor, Read met Hanna Verkerk and they blended their families. From this point, Read and Hanna enjoyed their mutual interests of outdoor activities, boating, motorcycle trips, ATVing, gardening, biking, hunting, camping and time spent with treasured friends. They moved from the waterfront and developed their dream home on an acreage in Paradise Valley, which they treasured.

Read was an active member of the community. He was part of the original crew that built Mt. Diadem ski hut; he was a leader in the Junior Forest Wardens; he was active in the Powell River ATV Club; he played the trumpet in the Powell River Community Band and with Hanna's family music group. In the early 1970s he sponsored one of the commercial league hockey teams (Taws), which is still on the ice. Along with this, throughout his career he donated to many local sports and charities in their own pursuit to help Powell River.

Read died peacefully in his beloved home surrounded by family. We would like to thank Dr. Skobkareva, community health workers and palliative care nurses. Their kindness, passion and respect supported Read and the family through his journey. To family and friends who brought meals and supplies and to his longtime friend George, who shared their time and love, we are eternally grateful.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Read's name to Powell River Hospice Society, P.O. Box 33, Powell River, BC. V8A 4Z5.

No service is being held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
May 4, 2020
Hanna - my thoughts are with you and the family. Much Love from Andreana
Andreana Phillips
Friend
May 2, 2020
My sincere condolences Hanna, Bill, Joe and families. The wonderful write up on Reads life took me back to our years growing up together on 1st Avenue and the Shuswap. I wish you all happy memories.
Glenys Reid
Neighbor
May 1, 2020
HANNA & CHILDREN
* MY THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU AS YOU COME TO TERMS WITH READ'S PASSING.
PLEASE REMEMBER:
* THAT SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE MEMORIES OF HIM MAY BE VERY PAINFUL RIGHT NOW.
* BUT,THESE WILL BE MEMORIES THAT STRENGTHEN YOU AS TIME GOES FORWARD.
WITH MY LOVE.
HEATHER DYBLE
HEATHER J. DYBLE
Spouse
April 30, 2020
Tod, Dean, Lisanne. My condolences to all of you and your families. I remember your dad at the store and the rink always involved in something. Powell River definately lost a great member of the community.
Gord Adams
April 30, 2020
my deepest sympathies. May the good memories help you and your family
Anita Koefgl
Friend
April 29, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family.

Bert and Myrna Sundberg
April 29, 2020
Lisanne, Tod and Dean, I am sorry sorry for your loss. He will be missed by so many. My thoughts an prayers are with you all.
Bonnie Krakalovich
April 29, 2020
Such an amazing person who lived life to the full and gave generously back to the community. Heart hugs to you Hannah, and to your family. May all the wonderful memories carry you through. luv Christine and Brian Munro
christine munro
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved