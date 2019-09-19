Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald John Leeming. View Sign Obituary

April 22, 1951 - September 15, 2019



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Reginald John Leeming after a courageous 15-month battle with brain cancer. John is survived by his loving wife Diane, sons David and Tom, daughter Amy (Devon), grandsons Ben and Oliver, sisters Diana and Jane (Jim) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



John was born and raised in Victoria, BC, where he met his sweetheart Diane. John married Diane in Nelson, BC where they started their family. Early family vacations were spent on Kootenay Lake and visiting relatives on Vancouver Island. More recently, John and Diane made memorable trips to Australia and New Zealand and family holidays in Mexico and Hawaii. John was a proud and dedicated family man, who treasured his most recent role as "Gaga" to his adoring young grandsons.



John had a love of trains from a very young age. In 1969, he began a 37-year career with CP Rail taking him from Vancouver Island to Coquitlam, Nelson, Cranbrook, Revelstoke, Winnipeg and finally to Kamloops in 1991, where he later retired in 2006. Following his career with CP, John continued railroading, working seasonally running an engine for the Rocky Mountaineer. His knowledge of railroading also led him to opportunities working as an instructor for the CHTR and as a volunteer at the Kamloops Heritage Railway. Of the various positions he held throughout his career, his true passion was sitting behind the throttle as a locomotive engineer. John formed many long-lasting friendships throughout his career. He was a hard-working, well respected railroader, and his legacy on the rails will be carried on through his two sons.



John was a skilled rail photographer and had many photos published in books and calendars. A real handyman, it seemed there was nothing he couldn't fix or fabricate. John was a true gentleman and good friend to many, always happy to help out his neighbours. We will all miss his charm, wit, and unique sense of humour.



The family would like to thank everyone who provided support over the past 15 months. A special thanks to Dr. David Omahen, the Kelowna and Kamloops Cancer Clinics and the amazing staff and volunteers at Hospice.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House.



A private family service will be held by request.



