Roger's family is sad to announce his passing at Hospice on the evening of February 3, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Roger Hook.
Roger was a well known rancher/business man living in Kamloops all of his life. He developed many interesting projects, usually something we could all get involved in and with his phenomenal work ethic make successful.
Roger is predeceased by his father Reg, mother Bertha, brothers Jim (Anne) and Garry (Sue) and sisters Connie (Burt), Mae (Charlie) step-father (Don) and our own son/brother Terry Hook in 1995.
Roger is survived by his brother Harley (Ruth), Rick (Betty), sister Ardyce Krogsted and step-sister Brenda (Jim) and all our wonderful and lovely nieces and nephews.
Survived also by his loving wife Dee Dee, his son Tim, his daughter Tammy, granddaughter Keda (Jack) and his grandson Dexter.
Roger lived a great life and provided the same for his family. Lots of entertaining of friends, challenging undertakings, wonderful winters away and was always generous in everyway.
Rest in peace our beloved husband and father. We love you so.
We would like to thank the staff of Hospice for their care of Roger.
As per Roger's request there will be no service.
First Memorial Funeral Services Kamloops
8-177 Tranquille Rd
Kamloops, BC V2B 3E8
(250) 554-2429
Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 7, 2019