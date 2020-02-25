It is with great sadness the family of Renate Wilbur announces her passing. Renate passed away January 13, 2020 peacefully after losing her battle with COPD.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mavis Holman for her care and compassion in Renate's care these last few years and also the staff at Bedford Manor for the kindness and care shown to Renate while a resident there.
As per her wishes, there will be no services held.
There will be a family gathering for interment of ashes in the spring.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com
250-377-8225
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020