With heavy hearts we share the news of the sudden passing of our Father, John Rennie Lumsden.



From the age of 16, Rennie spent the rest and best years with the love of his life, his sweetheart Marilyn.



In our hearts we will forever hold the many stories of your adventures together. Whether it be stories of your motorcycle trips, breaking reckless horses, or one of your thrill seeking 150 logged skydiving jumps. We will treasure all of the memories made along the way.



Enrolling in the Army at a young age and travelling to Germany where he then married Marilyn and met many lifelong friends. In the late 60s Rennie became the owner of 20th Century Barbershop in downtown Kamloops. He then moved onto pursue his career as a Corrections officer at KRCC and RRCC. At the age of 54 he retired as an officer, to fulfill his full time passion of training and racing Thoroughbred race horses. Rennie was a well known, well respected horseman in the community of racing. At 80 years of age, his love and devotion of the sport was still holding strong. The friends and family made over the years in the racing community were very dear to him.



Rennie. Dad. Grandfather. Great Grandfather. Brother. Uncle. Cousin. Friend. We will remember and celebrate you by sharing your stories and holding your legacy in the highest regard.



May you finally rest in peace with your sweet Angel.

