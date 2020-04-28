Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Crawford. View Sign Obituary

Richard Crawford passed away on April 25, 2020 in Royal Inland Hospital.



He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Kathleen, brothers Bill, Ralph, Jim and Kelvin, sister Fern and his wife of 71 years Merle Jane Wilton.



He was born in Killarney, Manitoba on October 27, 1925. His full name was Donald McKenzie Richards Crawford. He grew up in a small prairie town and was the 4th of 9 children.



He left home to join the Royal Canadian Air Force. The war ended before he was shipped overseas and after being discharged he took a radio operators course in Winnipeg and was introduced to a red headed nurse, Merle. Together with some friends they ventured to the BC coast where Merle soon was employed at Shaughnessy Hospital and he went to Prince Rupert for further training. He was accepted as a lighthouse keeper and before taking his first job on Langara Island he and Merle were married.



They spent the first two years of married life on this tiny isolated island, except for when Merle had to leave to give birth to their first daughter Maureen. After their two years on Langara they moved to Victoria where two more daughters joined the family, Cathie and Allison.



Richard worked for his uncle driving a 7-Up truck. Then a move to Nanaimo where their son Alan was born. Richard then decided to re-enlist in the air force and after training the family moved to St. Hubert , Quebec and another daughter Donna was born. Postings to Parent, Quebec; Kamloops, BC, Foymount, Ontario; North Bay, Ontario, and finally Tacoma, Washington followed.



Upon discharge from the air force he retired to Kamloops, BC. For a time he worked in real estate and then owned and operated The Sidepocket Pool Hall and sandwich bar on Victoria Street. When he finally fully retired he enjoyed fishing with Merle, curling in the Kamloops 60Plus Club and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



He leaves behind five children Maureen (Lou) Demerais, Cathie Crawford, Allison (Jim) Fulton, Alan Crawford and Donna (Jeff) Clee, ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. He is survived by his two sisters Jean and Beth and one brother Ken.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Royal Inland Hospital on 5-North for making our dad's final days as comfortable as possible in these challenging times.



If you would like to make a donation in Richard's name, please consider making a donation to Dad's favourite charity The Salvation Army.



Richard has gone fishing.



Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial, Kamloops 250-554-2429



Condolences may be expressed at

