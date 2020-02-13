Richard Granville Game passed away at Rocky Mountain House, Alberta on February 7, 2020. Richard was born on September 20, 1935 in Winnipeg, Manitoba; he was the son of Violet and Albert Game and brother to Joan Hoole.



Richard married Elizabeth Anne O'Donnell and they had four children Richard, Brian, Susan and Kathleen. Richard was a husband, a father and an avid outdoorsman. He was educated at the University of Manitoba and held a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering and a Master's Degree in Community Planning. He worked in Edmonton, Alberta in the City Planning Department and as City Planning Manager in Kamloops, BC where he raised his family.



He is lovingly remembered by his children and their families: Richard and Moira Game, Richard Marshall Game, Cher Wood Game, Brian and Connie Game, Shannon Game, Morgan Game, Susan Game, Sheylan Mora Game, Kianna Mora Game and Kathleen Game. Richard was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth July 6, 2017.



He will be dearly missed.



As per Richard's wishes no service will be held.

Donations in Richard's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Society Of Canada.



Cremation entrusted to Rocky Mountain Crematorium, Rocky Mountain House, AB.



