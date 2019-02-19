Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard K. Caloren. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Richard K. Caloren

July 9, 1938 - January 29, 2019 (80 years old)

Born in Kimberley, British Columbia.

Died in Kamloops, British Columbia.



Survived by Wife Joan Caloren of 58 years, son Sean Caloren (Laurie), daughter, Kathleen Rae-Arthur (Steve), grandchildren Chelsea and Ryan Rae-Arthur, sisters Colleen Phillips (Jack) and Sheralyne Albert and many nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by father Kenneth Caloren and mother Vivian Warren (Arthur Warren).



Richard joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1955 where he worked as an MSE Equipment Operator while serving in the military. Richard moved to Holberg, BC in 1973 from Borden, Ontario. He had several postings in Canada with the CAF. Tours overseas including a 6 months posting in Egypt in 1977. After leaving the Forces in 1978, Richard worked for Western Forest Products until he retired in 1993 to Tofino, BC. Richard moved to Qualicum, BC and then on to Kamloops, BC in 2007.



A Memorial will be held at Army Navy & Air Force Vets, 177 Tranquille Rd, Kamloops, BC on February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kamloops BC SPCA.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 19, 2019

