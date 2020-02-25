Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Kivari. View Sign Obituary

Richard Kivari, beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away February 17, 2020 with his family by his side. At 35 years old, 4 years after his first benign brain tumor and after only 16 months battling stage 4 Glioblastoma, Richard's fight is over.



Richard was a great lover of all things nerdy. He played many video games with his favourite being the Legend of Zelda series. He loved playing D&D with his friends. He collected figures from anime, movies, games and comics. He was an avid movie goer and binge watcher. If it was considered geeky, Richard probably liked it.



He leaves behind father Rick, mother Denise, sister Beth, brother-in-law Chris, niece River, nephew Bob and cherished cat Samus.



The family would like to thank Dr. Omahen, Dr. MacDonald, Dr. Howie, the staff at Royal Inland Hospital, the staff at both the Kamloops and Kelowna branches of the BC Cancer Agency and the staff of the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.



As per Richard's wishes there will be no service. His ashes will be spread by the family in Prince Rupert at a later date.



Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020

