Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "John" Maidment. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard "John" Maidment on July 17, 2019 at 78 years of age.



John is survived by his son Tony (Brenda) Maidment and by his granddaughters Kennedie (Chris) and Mikaela (Tristan) all of Kamloops. John also leaves behind his brothers David (Shirley) of England, Peter (Marilyn) of Barriere and his sister Pauline (Eric) Cooper of Kelowna. Along with nieces and nephews in Canada and England.



John was predeceased by his son Paul Maidment in 1981 and by his parents Ron and Cicely Maidment.



John emigrated from England to British Columbia to work on the W.A.C. Bennett Dam in Hudson Hope. Dad then proceeded to receive his Heavy Duty Mechanics Certificate with Finning Tractor and moved around BC until settling in Kamloops in 1979. He worked for Kam-Trac Selvage before starting his own company Four "M" Mechanical Services, where he worked in BC and parts of Alberta before retiring to his property in Kamloops. Dad was an avid Nascar enthusiast, driving to many races in the US. Dad also enjoyed tinkering on many projects around his yard, always having something on the go.



The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Dr., with Pastor Don Maione officiating. Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Hillside

Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive.



We would love to give special thanks to the ICU at Royal Inland Hospital for their care and compassion and to dad's neighbour, Jerry, for always being there for him.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard "John" Maidment on July 17, 2019 at 78 years of age.John is survived by his son Tony (Brenda) Maidment and by his granddaughters Kennedie (Chris) and Mikaela (Tristan) all of Kamloops. John also leaves behind his brothers David (Shirley) of England, Peter (Marilyn) of Barriere and his sister Pauline (Eric) Cooper of Kelowna. Along with nieces and nephews in Canada and England.John was predeceased by his son Paul Maidment in 1981 and by his parents Ron and Cicely Maidment.John emigrated from England to British Columbia to work on the W.A.C. Bennett Dam in Hudson Hope. Dad then proceeded to receive his Heavy Duty Mechanics Certificate with Finning Tractor and moved around BC until settling in Kamloops in 1979. He worked for Kam-Trac Selvage before starting his own company Four "M" Mechanical Services, where he worked in BC and parts of Alberta before retiring to his property in Kamloops. Dad was an avid Nascar enthusiast, driving to many races in the US. Dad also enjoyed tinkering on many projects around his yard, always having something on the go.The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Dr., with Pastor Don Maione officiating. Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 in HillsideCemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive.We would love to give special thanks to the ICU at Royal Inland Hospital for their care and compassion and to dad's neighbour, Jerry, for always being there for him.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close