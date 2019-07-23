It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard "John" Maidment on July 17, 2019 at 78 years of age.
John is survived by his son Tony (Brenda) Maidment and by his granddaughters Kennedie (Chris) and Mikaela (Tristan) all of Kamloops. John also leaves behind his brothers David (Shirley) of England, Peter (Marilyn) of Barriere and his sister Pauline (Eric) Cooper of Kelowna. Along with nieces and nephews in Canada and England.
John was predeceased by his son Paul Maidment in 1981 and by his parents Ron and Cicely Maidment.
John emigrated from England to British Columbia to work on the W.A.C. Bennett Dam in Hudson Hope. Dad then proceeded to receive his Heavy Duty Mechanics Certificate with Finning Tractor and moved around BC until settling in Kamloops in 1979. He worked for Kam-Trac Selvage before starting his own company Four "M" Mechanical Services, where he worked in BC and parts of Alberta before retiring to his property in Kamloops. Dad was an avid Nascar enthusiast, driving to many races in the US. Dad also enjoyed tinkering on many projects around his yard, always having something on the go.
The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Dr., with Pastor Don Maione officiating. Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Hillside
Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive.
We would love to give special thanks to the ICU at Royal Inland Hospital for their care and compassion and to dad's neighbour, Jerry, for always being there for him.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 23, 2019