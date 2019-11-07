Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" Pemberton. View Sign Obituary

June 20, 1951 - October 28, 2019



Richard (Dick) John Pemberton, aged 68, left us on October 28, 2019 with his family by his side at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home in Kamloops, BC.



Dick was born on June 20, 1951 in Edmonton, Alberta, the oldest boy of five children. In 1969, he graduated from Jasper Place High School in Edmonton before joining the RCMP in 1971. Dick proudly served for 35 years with the RCMP beginning his career in Port Alberni, BC. Dick was stationed in a number of communities on the island and while in Nanaimo met the love of his life Shelagh. They were married on March 29, 1986 in Comox, BC. Dick accepted Shelagh's son Todd as his own son and they had a daughter together, Stephanie. They built a life together with the RCMP living in Princeton, Midway and finally Kamloops. During his time in the RCMP Dick participated in two missions with the UN: Haiti in 1995 and East Timor in April 2003. Dick retired at the rank of Sergeant in 2006.



After retirement, Dick took on a second career as a Realtor. He brought the same dedication to his clients and the job as he did when working with the RCMP. When he wasn't working you could find Dick enjoying a latte at Starbucks, skiing the slopes of Sun Peaks or kayaking on the Shuswap. He loved to play a game of crib and enjoyed a good conversation.



Dick became a Freemason in 1981, following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps. He was an active member of the Thompson Valley Lodge of Perfection and Thompson Valley Chapter Rose Croix and served as District Deputy Grand Master. In 2018, Dick was coroneted as an Honorary Inspector General, 33rd Degree of the Supreme Council of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Canada. Dick was also elected as a member of the Royal Order of Scotland in 2018.



Dick is survived by his wife Shelagh, son Todd (Shauna, grandchildren Noah and Faith), daughter Stephanie (Jesse, grandson Landon), his sisters Joan and Mary, brother George and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Fredrick, mother Helen and sister Margaret.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Paul's Cathedral, 360 Nicola Street, Kamloops, BC. A reception will follow at The Masonic Center, 351 Nicola Street, Kamloops.

