Richard Raymond (Dick) Syms, 69, born on May 14,1951 to the late Evelyn F. (Brooks) Syms and Francis W. T. Syms. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan.



Richard is lovingly remembered by his children Laura and Jeremy (Jessica), grandchildren Logan, Hannah, Alex and Abby. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers Bill (Maureen) and Bob (Chris) and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Dick was an avid motorcyclist and loved to ride with his friends. He toured much of North America on his Harley and found his soulmate in York. Dick loved Nascar and drag racing, attending many races with his son, Jeremy. He loved long days water skiing on the river in Kamloops, Canada and boating with family. Dick was a talented heavy duty mechanic who could fix anything. He loved to sing and play his guitar, a talent he shared with his grandson.



"You were my strength when I was weak

You were my voice when I couldn't speak

You were my eyes when I couldn't see

You saw the best there was in me

Lifted me up when I couldn't reach

You gave me faith 'cause you believed

I'm everything I am Because you loved me"

