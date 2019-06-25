Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard (Rick) Wade Thompson. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

September 5, 1965 - June 7, 2019



We are deeply saddened with the loss of our beloved son Richard (Rick) Thompson on June 7, 2019.



Left to mourn his passing are his loving parents Roger and Shirley Thompson and his loving brother Brian Thompson.



Rick was predeceased by his brother Dennis and his grandparents John and Anne Scott, Bill and Nina Thompson and his cousin Steven Nelson.



He also leaves to cherish his memory his aunts, uncles, cousins and his dear friends Brenda and Colton Solberg and all his other friends too numerous to mention by name. Rick loved people.



Rick was born in Vancouver and lived in Port Alberni, Kamloops, Calgary and Whiskey Creek on Vancouver Island, where he bought property in 1989, calling it a little bit of heaven where he could unwind and relax.



Rick enjoyed canoeing, camping, fishing (with his grandad), fixing cars and fixing anything else broken.



He loved spending time with his friends, telling stories and creating art.



Rick was an architectural glass artist and a master craftsman. His work can be seen on display at The Vancouver International Airport, The Four Season's Hotel in Vancouver, Fluor Industries in Calgary, BC Biomedical Labs in Surrey and in private homes and businesses throughout the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Kamloops and Texas. His other commissioned works include numerous glass trophy's, a wonderful metal May Pole (where children can interact) and glass sculpture in Leigh Square in Port Coquitlam. Rick also worked as the Art director at The Enchanted Forest and really enjoyed his time there.



It is with great sadness that we are saying Good Bye. Rick will be missed, loved and never forgotten. He truly was "one of a kind".



Please join us for a Celebration of Life on June 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 364 Fortune Dr., Kamloops, BC.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Charity of your choice or Royal Inland Hospital Fund.



The family would like to express their gratitude to friends for showing their love and support through this difficult time.



Online condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com September 5, 1965 - June 7, 2019We are deeply saddened with the loss of our beloved son Richard (Rick) Thompson on June 7, 2019.Left to mourn his passing are his loving parents Roger and Shirley Thompson and his loving brother Brian Thompson.Rick was predeceased by his brother Dennis and his grandparents John and Anne Scott, Bill and Nina Thompson and his cousin Steven Nelson.He also leaves to cherish his memory his aunts, uncles, cousins and his dear friends Brenda and Colton Solberg and all his other friends too numerous to mention by name. Rick loved people.Rick was born in Vancouver and lived in Port Alberni, Kamloops, Calgary and Whiskey Creek on Vancouver Island, where he bought property in 1989, calling it a little bit of heaven where he could unwind and relax.Rick enjoyed canoeing, camping, fishing (with his grandad), fixing cars and fixing anything else broken.He loved spending time with his friends, telling stories and creating art.Rick was an architectural glass artist and a master craftsman. His work can be seen on display at The Vancouver International Airport, The Four Season's Hotel in Vancouver, Fluor Industries in Calgary, BC Biomedical Labs in Surrey and in private homes and businesses throughout the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Kamloops and Texas. His other commissioned works include numerous glass trophy's, a wonderful metal May Pole (where children can interact) and glass sculpture in Leigh Square in Port Coquitlam. Rick also worked as the Art director at The Enchanted Forest and really enjoyed his time there.It is with great sadness that we are saying Good Bye. Rick will be missed, loved and never forgotten. He truly was "one of a kind".Please join us for a Celebration of Life on June 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 364 Fortune Dr., Kamloops, BC.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Charity of your choice or Royal Inland Hospital Fund.The family would like to express their gratitude to friends for showing their love and support through this difficult time.Online condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close