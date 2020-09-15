1/1
Richard Wilfred Stamm
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
It is with tremendous sadness we share the news of the passing of Richard Wilfred Stamm on September 4, 2020, Kamloops, BC at the age of 72.

Rick was born in Regina, SK. on December 13, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife Kim, daughter Corinne and sons Darran, Steven, Kurtis and step-son Donald. Also survived by brothers Charles, Bob, Ed, sisters June and Susan and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Rick was a member of Masons and Eastern Star. Rick was well educated and well versed in many fields that led him to want to help many people. Rick had many interests that he loved thinking through, and his primary passions were his astronomy, photography, and carpentry. While he enjoyed the occasional target shooting, he took up golfing in his later years.

Rick enjoyed helping people, which led him to his final job at Home Hardware, where anyone could approach him for help and understanding to solve their issues. Rick would listen and ask for a moment to think it through and either come back with an answer and tips or directions to the person that could solve their problem.

Rick will be missed and forever loved by his family and many friends. Rick will be laid to rest with his Mother and Father in Saskatchewan.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in his memory to Canadian Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
