Richard William Percy, born March 21, 1946. Son of Bill Richard Percy and Thelma Smith Percy. Brother of Ruth Percy and Late Brother James Percy. Husband of late wife Elizabeth Kyak Percy and father of Richard Andrew Kyak Percy.



Not many people know this but my father is an unsung hero. He has saved many lives throughout his lifetime. While working as OPP, he once saved his partners from a drunken shotgun wielding farmer just by taking time to settle the farmer down and talking to him. He was to be awarded a medal for his actions that night but was denied because of political reasons. There have been many lives he has saved while working for search and rescue and never asked for anything in return. He even saved a man from falling off a cliff, nearly losing his own life in the process. It was with split second choices and his instincts that he managed to grab a small little sapling and hold firmly to the person's straps that he saved both their lives. He spent most of his life on the edge of life and death but always thought of others first.



My father was a great man, had great valor, character beyond compare and an even greater heart. He has had many adventures and has done few things many would never get the chance to do. He has visited all the corners of Canada, ate real Montreal Smoke Meat Sandwiches in Montreal, and interviewed many bands, even Rolling Stones as a radio host. Lived in Jasper, Churchill, Pond Inlet and Logan Lake. He's worked security for high end concerts, climbed poles with spurs and worked at a diesel power plant for Hydro, was a Corrections Officer, and even managed a youths baseball team of misfits. He was a man of many skills and talents. Even though he was sometimes hard to communicate with his strong opinions, he always had everyone else's heart and well-being in mind, even above his own. He loved to laugh and even more so loved when he could brighten up a room by making everyone else laugh with his funny humour and quick wit. One of the funniest moments in his life he always loved, was when I was a little boy and we went to Mr. Mikes for lunch. We were sitting there with several older ladies across from us talking about me. My father thought it would be hilarious to bolster himself a little by asking me, "Andrew, where did you get your brown eyes from?" I replied, "from my mom." He then would laugh and think he could get one up on me and ask, "Andrew, where did you get your brains from." Thinking I would say, from him, but without any hesitation I replied, "from my mom." He looked at me shocked while everyone else blew up with laughter. But deep down he knew I really got my brains and wit from him. He and I have always had a strong bond. He taught me to always be honest with him and to always communicate with him if I ever needed him. There have been times in my life where I would have been in serious trouble and blamed for actions not my own. It was through that honesty and communication, that proved I was innocent and gave my father great pride in the strength of his teachings in how he would raise me in life.



But the greatest act of heroism in my mind was the tough choice he had to make one quiet afternoon. He had to choose to let my mother leave and decide to keep me or not. Even with all the stresses of life and hardships of trying to work, maintain a home, and raise a child on his own, he did a superb job doing so with what little he had. I can without a doubt say that had my father not chose to keep me, I would not be here today and that I know I would not be alive today if not for him. Thank you for the wonderful life you gave me and I will always miss you. Love you dad.



