Richard "Dick" Wood
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dick on October 16, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

He is survived by Arlene, loving wife of 66 years; children and grandchildren Les (Anita), Tanis and Kelsey (Victoria); Jim (Shirley), Braden (Erin) of Quesnel; Tara (Andy), Cohen and Brenna Preston (Prince George); Barry (Kamloops); Doug (Michele) (Kamloops).

Dick was born in Vernon, BC and lived in Vernon, Fintry and Revelstoke as a child. His family moved to Kamloops in 1940. He was predeceased by parents Enid and Joss Wood and sister Kay McCallum.

Dick worked in construction with Wilson & Dalgleish then School District #24 until he retired in 1990.

As a teenager he lived with Mrs. Sparrow and sons Ross and Hugh. He was a great hunter and fisherman and spent forty years at Lac Le Jeune.

The family wish to thank Dr. Andrew Wynne, staff at Ponderosa day program, Ponderosa Lodge and the last 3 1/2 years at Kamloops Senior Village. You are all special angels.

No service by request.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
