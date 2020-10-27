It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dick on October 16, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
He is survived by Arlene, loving wife of 66 years; children and grandchildren Les (Anita), Tanis and Kelsey (Victoria); Jim (Shirley), Braden (Erin) of Quesnel; Tara (Andy), Cohen and Brenna Preston (Prince George); Barry (Kamloops); Doug (Michele) (Kamloops).
Dick was born in Vernon, BC and lived in Vernon, Fintry and Revelstoke as a child. His family moved to Kamloops in 1940. He was predeceased by parents Enid and Joss Wood and sister Kay McCallum.
Dick worked in construction with Wilson & Dalgleish then School District #24 until he retired in 1990.
As a teenager he lived with Mrs. Sparrow and sons Ross and Hugh. He was a great hunter and fisherman and spent forty years at Lac Le Jeune.
The family wish to thank Dr. Andrew Wynne, staff at Ponderosa day program, Ponderosa Lodge and the last 3 1/2 years at Kamloops Senior Village. You are all special angels.
No service by request.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com