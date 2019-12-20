September 17, 1939 – December 14, 2019
Bob left us on December 14, 2019, with his family surrounding him.
He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Tracy and son Randy (Claudia) and his grandchildren Jack, Amelie and Tomas, his sister Shirley (Peter) and sister-in-law Florence Thomson.
Bob was born in Princeton, BC on September 17, 1939 to Ida and Scotty Thomas and grew up in Copper Mountain, BC. Bob moved to Kamloops with Linda in 1969.
He enjoyed many years on the river with his many pets, his children Tracy, Randy and their friends. Water skiing and fishing with all the kids was his specialty.
There will be no service, but there will be a gathering by the river in memory of Bob in the summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA in memory of Bob.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 20, 2019