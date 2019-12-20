Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert “Bob” Jack Thomson. View Sign Obituary

September 17, 1939 – December 14, 2019



Bob left us on December 14, 2019, with his family surrounding him.



He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Tracy and son Randy (Claudia) and his grandchildren Jack, Amelie and Tomas, his sister Shirley (Peter) and sister-in-law Florence Thomson.



Bob was born in Princeton, BC on September 17, 1939 to Ida and Scotty Thomas and grew up in Copper Mountain, BC. Bob moved to Kamloops with Linda in 1969.



He enjoyed many years on the river with his many pets, his children Tracy, Randy and their friends. Water skiing and fishing with all the kids was his specialty.



There will be no service, but there will be a gathering by the river in memory of Bob in the summer of 2020.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA in memory of Bob. September 17, 1939 – December 14, 2019Bob left us on December 14, 2019, with his family surrounding him.He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Tracy and son Randy (Claudia) and his grandchildren Jack, Amelie and Tomas, his sister Shirley (Peter) and sister-in-law Florence Thomson.Bob was born in Princeton, BC on September 17, 1939 to Ida and Scotty Thomas and grew up in Copper Mountain, BC. Bob moved to Kamloops with Linda in 1969.He enjoyed many years on the river with his many pets, his children Tracy, Randy and their friends. Water skiing and fishing with all the kids was his specialty.There will be no service, but there will be a gathering by the river in memory of Bob in the summer of 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA in memory of Bob. Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close