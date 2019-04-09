CELEBRATION OF LIFE
|
Bud's life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Paul's Cathedral, 360 Nicola St, Kamloops, BC.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's name are gratefully appreciated by the family to an organization of your choice.
More details of Bud's incredible life are highlighted at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kamloops-bc/robert-forbes-8175305
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 9, 2019