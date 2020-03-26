Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Arthur McInnes. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

Bob received his call to go gently into the night on Sunday March 15, 2020, in the presence of his loving wife, Theda. He was born and raised in Kamloops, the youngest child of Wallace and Cecelia McInnes.



He was predeceased by his infant daughter Susan, first wife Margaret Rose Sidney, granddaughter Elle Shupe and brother Raymond McInnes.



Bob is survived by his devoted wife Theda, favourite brother-in-law George Sidney, sister Lucille Rhodes, sister-in-law Joyce McInnes, daughters Lanni Shupe (Terry), Wendy Mikkelsen (Alan Watkin) and Carol McInnes (Lorne Shire.) Bob is also survived by his lifetime friend Bud Fuglem. Bob was an active grandfather to Philip and Shaun Shupe (Shauna), Bianca Beutler (Michael) and Briana Corbett (Dave) Nikolaus and Heidi Reul. Bob had several great-grandchildren Weston, Devin, William, Cassidy, Zoe, Delaney, Maggie, Adeline, Liam, Sumner, Beckett, Jasmine and Marshal. Theda's family came to know and care for Bob. Theda's mother Rosalie Wright, sisters Linda Humphrey and Eleanor Johnson (Robert); Theda's children Kevin Elliott (Gladys,) Lisa Ketlo (Sterling) and their families embraced him and made him welcome.



Bob had an unmistakable shock of silver hair, a ready smile and an enduring curiosity about life. He learned to swim in the Thompson River, and ice pastries at the original Kamloops Downtown Bakery. He was hired by the local tomato cannery, then learned to drive all manner of heavy equipment. He and Margaret were married in Prince George, where he worked for the C.N.R. He changed course and went to work for Ben Ginter as a bookkeeper. They returned to Kamloops to Atlas Construction; then went on the road to help build B.C.'s highways - in Lethbridge, Cranbrook, 100 Mile House, Hudson Hope, 100 Mile House and Fort St. John. Bob worked with Reg Pearon Limited, Metro Sand and Gravel, and Plateau Construction. He and Margaret started their own company, Double M Developments. He hauled gravel in the Interior, and later hauled cattle bedding to Kamloops area ranches. His final working years were in partnership with Marv Kempston at Westwood Fibre. He made many friendships in and out of the office during that time.



Bob had always wanted to own a convertible, so he bought a 1984 silver blue T-Bird. One of Bob's goals was to obtain his private pilot's licence, and he achieved that in 1969. He tried his hand at beekeeping, took piano lessons at age 70, and took up guitar and hand drums. He sang in the church choir, and with Happy Choristers.



In 2004, Margaret passed away and a long sadness followed. Bob decided to return to a familiar church, Mount Paul United, and to his quiet joy, he met another congregant, Theda Elliott, and they ventured out one afternoon together to golf. That led to their courtship and happy marriage in 2008, which lasted more than a decade. Bob's health challenges in the last few years did not diminish his sense of optimism, or diminish his spirit. His most worn phrase was, "Keep smiling.....". Bob will be remembered for a fine sense of humour, a terrific singing voice, for being among the first patrons of Western Canada Theatre, years of support of the Kamloops Blazers, for a lifelong fascination with space exploration, for embracing changes in technology, for bearing burdens without complaint, for doing what is right.



Special thanks from Bob's loved ones to family physician Dr. Malan for years of excellent care and to nurses Brittany and Justine, Fourth Floor nursing staff at RIH, for their gentle skills.



A celebration of life is planned for a future time, once it becomes safe for people to gather. Advance notice will be given in this newspaper.



