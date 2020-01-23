Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Arthur Steeple. View Sign Obituary

Robert (Bob) Steeple passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at Overlander Extended Care Hospital with family by his side. Bob was born on February 28, 1930 in Vancouver, BC. He spent his childhood in Vancouver and as a young man he moved to Burnaby, where he met the love of his life Beverly Ann Kerr. They were married on



May 8, 1954. In 1955, Bob and Bev moved to Kamloops. Bob and Bev built a house in Westsyde where they lived with their four children. In 1963, they purchased their ranch and the family moved to Ducks Meadow near Monte Lake, BC. Bob and Bev, whom he fondly referred to as "The Queen of Ducks Meadow" lived there happily for 52 years. Bob was a very hard working family man who had many careers and trades. Over the years, Bob worked for Commercial Body, Syd Smith Chev Olds, BC Livestock and as a ranch hand at local ranches as well as managing his own ranch. Bob will be fondly remembered for his love of his family, animals, trucks and trains as well as his work ethic and his willingness to lend a hand.



Bob is predeceased by his mother and father Winnifred and Albert Steeple and his sisters Margaret Goode and Doreen Williams. He is survived by Beverly Steeple, his best friend and wife of 65 years, daughters Sandi (Dan) Callaghan, Cheryl (George) Sahota, sons Kevin (Betty Norton) Steeple, Dale (Heather) Steeple, thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



A huge thank you to the amazing staff at Overlander Blueberry and Peach Lanes.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring.



"Bob was a cowboy to the core & cowboys never die they just ride off into the sunset"

