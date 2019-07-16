Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Barry Bauer. View Sign Obituary

1970 - 2019



Robert "Bibbidy" Bauer, age 48, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC. He was born on September 2, 1970. Predeceased by his mother Barbara Mary Bauer and left to mourn is his father Peter John Bauer, brothers and sister: Brian (Pamela), Janice (Tom), Bruce (Bonnie), Cliff (Ginette), nieces and nephews Robyn, Brooklyn, Mark, Scott, Matty, Nathaniel, Brooke and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Also left to mourn his passing is his beloved fur baby "Effa", best friends Rachael Morris and Linda Fisher and countless friends who have become part of his extended family. Bob will also be very missed by his Total Vent Service crew and office staff.



We are very proud of Bob and his accomplishments in life. Bob was groomed and mentored by his cousin Del Bauer in the vent cleaning industry for almost 30 years. Bob was very proud of the success he achieved as owner operator of "Total Vent Service". He was very grateful for the opportunity and support Del Bauer gave to him. The family owes cousin Del an immense amount of gratitude for the support he has provided in this special time of need.



Bob enjoyed living life to its fullest, whether it was cooking, sledding, camping, fishing, concerts and travelling to numerous tropical destinations. Bob loved to entertain his friends at his home whether it was for dinner, a backyard 'Gwar'bq or a movie night. Bob was known to have an "open door policy" for his friends and their family members and was always there when they needed him.

Bob's love of family, friends and people in general, having a heart that burst with care and compassion, as well as a quick razor sharp wit made him larger than life itself and unforgettable to the folks he touched. His generosity continues as he will be an organ donor for BC Transplant.



The Bauer family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the ICU staff at Royal Inland Hospital. This remarkable group of healthcare professionals provided strength and support to Bob and the family during their time of need. The Bauer's cannot thank them enough.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at the OLPH gymnasium located at 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops BC at 1:00 pm, with refreshments to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Kamloops SPCA Branch in Bob's name.



Condolences may be sent to the family at 1970 - 2019Robert "Bibbidy" Bauer, age 48, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC. He was born on September 2, 1970. Predeceased by his mother Barbara Mary Bauer and left to mourn is his father Peter John Bauer, brothers and sister: Brian (Pamela), Janice (Tom), Bruce (Bonnie), Cliff (Ginette), nieces and nephews Robyn, Brooklyn, Mark, Scott, Matty, Nathaniel, Brooke and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Also left to mourn his passing is his beloved fur baby "Effa", best friends Rachael Morris and Linda Fisher and countless friends who have become part of his extended family. Bob will also be very missed by his Total Vent Service crew and office staff.We are very proud of Bob and his accomplishments in life. Bob was groomed and mentored by his cousin Del Bauer in the vent cleaning industry for almost 30 years. Bob was very proud of the success he achieved as owner operator of "Total Vent Service". He was very grateful for the opportunity and support Del Bauer gave to him. The family owes cousin Del an immense amount of gratitude for the support he has provided in this special time of need.Bob enjoyed living life to its fullest, whether it was cooking, sledding, camping, fishing, concerts and travelling to numerous tropical destinations. Bob loved to entertain his friends at his home whether it was for dinner, a backyard 'Gwar'bq or a movie night. Bob was known to have an "open door policy" for his friends and their family members and was always there when they needed him.Bob's love of family, friends and people in general, having a heart that burst with care and compassion, as well as a quick razor sharp wit made him larger than life itself and unforgettable to the folks he touched. His generosity continues as he will be an organ donor for BC Transplant.The Bauer family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the ICU staff at Royal Inland Hospital. This remarkable group of healthcare professionals provided strength and support to Bob and the family during their time of need. The Bauer's cannot thank them enough.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at the OLPH gymnasium located at 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops BC at 1:00 pm, with refreshments to follow.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Kamloops SPCA Branch in Bob's name.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close