Obituary

July 3, 1946 – August 8, 2019



Robert (Bob) John Peddle passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer.



Bob was born on July 3, 1946 in Southey, Saskatchewan to John and Marie Peddle. He is survived by his loving wife Janet, daughters Jody Peddle, Kim (Jeff) Hampton, three grandchildren, his sister Janice and extended family.



Bob grew up in Vancouver where he graduated from Burnaby Central High School, classmates from which remained lifelong friends. He fell in love with his high school sweetheart, proposed and recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.



Bob started his career with BC Hydro after graduation. With each promotion, his family would relocate to Terrace, Bella Coola and Golden where many new lifelong friends would be made and new experiences were had. Most recently, Bob had been a shuttle van driver with Honda for the past 13 years. He enjoyed the social aspect of this position and the interactions he had with people.



Bob was a fun loving guy and people enjoyed being around him. He mastered the art of story-telling and would leave you smiling and laughing after your interaction with him. Bob had an enormous capacity to give of himself from being an auxiliary fireman, baseball coach and



Family was always #1 for Bob. He was a shining example of a devoted husband, a proud father and his grandchildren Paxon, Alison and Audrey were the light of his life. Bob's generosity and support of family and friends were paramount and will be cherished forever. To his many friends – from childhood, golf, work and everyday life – he treasured all of you.



The family would like to thank Dr. Grant Del Begio and the nurses and staff at the Kamloops Hospice for their compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm at the Big Horn Golf and Country Club, 1000 Clubhouse Drive, Kamloops, BC.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca

