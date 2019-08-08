Guest Book View Sign Obituary

1961 - 2019



Sad to say the family of Robert Brettl announces the passing of Robert Brettl.



Born in Penticton, BC on September 10, 1961, he passed away on August 2, 2019 in Kamloops at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice House. After suffering a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, a painful and short lived battle that only lasted approximately 7 weeks.



He leaves behind his father Joseph, mother Mary, sister Christine (Greg), brother Stephen, nieces Lisa Maria (Tristen), Ashleigh (Steve), step-children Cory, Kevin, Nick and mother Karmen, cousin Anita and so many friends and loved ones.



Robert had a huge passion for life. He loved his family and friends so much. He enjoyed many types of sports. Robert's knowledge of sports was unbelievable. There was nothing he would not do for anybody; if you needed Robert he would be there for you. He was also known growing up as Peanuts. Robert was one of the most caring human beings on the planet. His love for his family was unsurpassed, one of his greatest jobs in life were his three boys Kevin, Nick and Cory. He was the best father, son, brother, uncle and friend anyone could ever imagine. He is in a better place now his memories will live on forever.



Rest In Peace we'll always remember you and love you -- anyone that had the privilege of knowing you.



Robert had a family of friends that was unlimited. He was so thankful to the many friends he had in Penticton, Kamloops, Vancouver and many other places. His love and care for his co-workers in Kamloops and Vancouver was something he was proud of.



The family would also like to give a special thanks to his amazing doctor, Dr. Broadbent and staff who gave Robert the best care possible. Also, thanks to the very special staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice House that made his last days as comfortable and peaceful as possible.



There will be a celebration of life for Robert Brettl sometime in mid-September in Penticton; date, time and location will be posted.



Condolences may be sent to the family at 1961 - 2019Sad to say the family of Robert Brettl announces the passing of Robert Brettl.Born in Penticton, BC on September 10, 1961, he passed away on August 2, 2019 in Kamloops at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice House. After suffering a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, a painful and short lived battle that only lasted approximately 7 weeks.He leaves behind his father Joseph, mother Mary, sister Christine (Greg), brother Stephen, nieces Lisa Maria (Tristen), Ashleigh (Steve), step-children Cory, Kevin, Nick and mother Karmen, cousin Anita and so many friends and loved ones.Robert had a huge passion for life. He loved his family and friends so much. He enjoyed many types of sports. Robert's knowledge of sports was unbelievable. There was nothing he would not do for anybody; if you needed Robert he would be there for you. He was also known growing up as Peanuts. Robert was one of the most caring human beings on the planet. His love for his family was unsurpassed, one of his greatest jobs in life were his three boys Kevin, Nick and Cory. He was the best father, son, brother, uncle and friend anyone could ever imagine. He is in a better place now his memories will live on forever.Rest In Peace we'll always remember you and love you -- anyone that had the privilege of knowing you.Robert had a family of friends that was unlimited. He was so thankful to the many friends he had in Penticton, Kamloops, Vancouver and many other places. His love and care for his co-workers in Kamloops and Vancouver was something he was proud of.The family would also like to give a special thanks to his amazing doctor, Dr. Broadbent and staff who gave Robert the best care possible. Also, thanks to the very special staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Hospice House that made his last days as comfortable and peaceful as possible.There will be a celebration of life for Robert Brettl sometime in mid-September in Penticton; date, time and location will be posted.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close