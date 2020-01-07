Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bruce Stackhouse. View Sign Obituary

April 22, 1927 – December 27, 2019



Robert Bruce Stackhouse was born on April 22, 1927 to Harold and Fern Stackhouse of North Vancouver.



Bob was the youngest of their three boys. As a youth, Bob enjoyed the outdoors, built model airplanes and later obtained his pilot's licence. Bob had a long career in telecommunications that began with Canadian Telephone and Supply. It was at CT&S that Bob caught the eye of a pretty telephone operator named Connie. Bob and Connie married in October, 1951. They spent their early married years travelling for work from small town to small town in BC and eventually settled in Kamloops where they raised their three children. First and foremost, Bob was a family man. He and Connie and the kids enjoyed travelling together and spending summers at their cabin on Little Shuswap Lake. The whole family drove across Canada to Expo 67 in Montreal and a few years later they toured Great Britain and Europe together. Quick witted, with a hearty laugh, Bob was lots of fun. He and Connie made many lifelong friends. After a 40 year career with BC Tel, Bob retired and soon after Bob and Connie moved back to the coast. Bob and Connie loved to travel and see the world. They hiked all over England and made trips to Australia, New Zealand and many countries in Europe. As the years passed, they enjoyed winters in Palm Desert, hiking in the hills with their Boston Terrier. In more recent times, Bob contented himself with playing golf, working on his computer, walking his dog and spending time with family and friends.



Bob passed away quietly at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by Connie, his loving wife of 68 years, children Pat, Barb and Doug, their spouses Ken, David and Suzy, grandchildren Neill, Kate, Sam, Tom and John and great-grandson Steve.



The family would like to thank the staff of Amica Edgemont Village, the North Shore Palliative Care Program and Dr. David Wilson for all of their care and support.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.



