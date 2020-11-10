It's with great sadness the family of Robert Charles Van Dusen of Heffley Creek, BC announce his peaceful passing at the Kamloops Hospice November 4, 2020 at 88 years of age.



Husband to the late Elaine Van Dusen (2016), father to the late Ann Cowan Fryer (2017). He is survived by four children Judy (Barry), Jim, Ron, Lois, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.



A very special thank you to all the wonderful and caring staff at the Kamloops Hospice for taking such great care of Dad in his final days.



As requested by Dad, there will be no funeral or visitation, cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the Kamloops Hospice in his memory: Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S., Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9.



Condolences may be expressed to the

family from www.myalternatives.ca

