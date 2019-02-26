Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Earl "Bob" Wilson. View Sign

1931 - 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Earl (Bob) Wilson on February 20, 2019 at the age of 87 years.



Bob is survived by his children Roberta (Rod), Cindy, Sharon (Tony), Pam, Brad (Jamie), twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by Alice, his loving wife of 64 years, his son Bill, parents Earl and Lillian, sisters Corinne and Lois and great-grandson Corbin.



Bob was born in Tofield, Alberta and in 1945 the family moved to BC where they settled in Enderby. At the age of 18, Bob entered the trucking industry with his Dad Earl. Bob's outstanding skills at both trucking and business soon became evident and it wasn't long before he expanded into logging and other areas of the trucking industry. In 1964, Bob, Alice and their five children moved to Kamloops where his trucking company continued successfully for many years.



Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, camping and being with his family. As a young man he enjoyed playing baseball, hockey and basketball. Later in life, Bob and Alice stayed active and enjoyed bowling, golfing and travelling. Bob enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a kind and gentle man, who always had a welcoming smile for you. Bob's family was most important to him and he provided constant support, encouragement, guidance and love to us all.



Bob will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



A celebration of life will be held in early spring and Bob will be buried in Vernon, alongside Alice. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society of BC will be gratefully accepted in lieu of flowers.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

