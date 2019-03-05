Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bud" Forbes. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Robert "Bud" Forbes

July 11, 1942 – February 15, 2019



It is with heavy hearts we share that on Friday, February 15, 2019, God called him home and Bud passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, of natural causes.



Robert Colin (Bud) was born July 11, 1942 to Robert (Bob) and Elsie Forbes in Trail, BC. Bud is predeceased by his father Bob and is survived by his mother Elsie, brother Don (Heather), wife Jo-Lynn, daughters Barbara (Peter) and Wendy (Brad) and granddaughter Pyper and a large and loving extended family.



The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all of the first responders and support services that offered quick and compassionate care along with sincere gratitude to Dwight Oatway, Dr. K. Montalbetti, Schoening Funeral Service and the loving support of all of St. Paul's Cathedral clergy. The family is grateful to all those who have given so generously of their love, support and recognition.



Bud's life will be celebrated on April 13, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Paul's Cathedral, 360 Nicola St, Kamloops, BC.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's name are gratefully appreciated to an organization of your choice. Additionally, Bud always loved a good story, so the family welcomes anyone wishing to share a special memory to be printed, to please email by April 2 to:

