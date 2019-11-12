Robert George Hubberstey was born on December 5, 1940 in Fernie, British Columbia to Kathleen and Robert Hubberstey. On November 6, 2019, he died peacefully at his home in Kamloops surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his three daughters Tanis (Kelly), Rhonda and Lorisa (Mike), his brother Tim and his beloved grandchildren Shayla, Taiysa, Ashley, Brenna, Miles, Price and Mylah.
During his life, he spent 33 years as a heavy-duty mechanic at Highland Valley Copper.
There was nothing Bob loved more than the outdoors. He was an avid hiker, kayaker and skier and shared his love for the outdoors with his children and grandchildren.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 12, 2019