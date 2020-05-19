It is with heartfelt sadness that the loving family of Robert Gordon Stanley Greer must announce his passing from life on May 13, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer at the age of 85 years. During his precious last days, final family visits were difficult to arrange due to the Covid-19 situation. However, thanks to the dedicated care and devotion of Gordon's daughter and her husband, final visits were made possible. Gordon remained under their care through the end of life period in his final days.



Gordon was a caring person who would pitch in to help anyone that needed it. He was known to his friends and colleagues as Gordie, but he was lovingly known to his closest survivors as "Dad" or "Grampa." Gordon was survived by his daughter and son-in-law JoAnne and Russ Johnston, his son Rod Greer, his son and daughter-in-law Dan and Pam Greer, and his grand children Cole Greer, Justin Greer, Cesira Comazzetto, Gordie Greer, Loryn Greer and Cameron Spence. His loving wife Marlene Greer and son Michael Greer had predeceased him in 1998 and 2006 respectively.



Gordon was born in Emo, Ontario on April 4, 1935 to parents Willis and Pearl Greer. He is survived by brother Gary Greer and sister-in-law Margaret Greer and predeceased by brother Jack Greer and sister Patricia Crampton.



Gordon served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for 20 years where he was deployed for operations in the Middle East and Europe while residing and raising his family in Canadian Air Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Subsequently he settled in Kamloops, BC upon retiring from the military in 1972. He and wife Marlene worked for several decades in dog and horse breeding from their acreage in Knutsford, BC. During that time Gordon served as Executive Director of the Kiwanis House Rehabilitation Centre from 1985-1999 where he assisted in the lives of many. He also served locally as Kiwanis Club President and as Regional Trustee of Kiwanis International.



Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a formal funeral will not be held. We ask that those who knew him to keep him in their hearts and remember him for the great and loving person that he was.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to cancer research. And finally, an anonymous quote:



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal;

love leaves a memory no one can steal"

