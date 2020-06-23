Harold passed away peacefully at the hospital at the age of 73 years on June 16, 2020, holding the hand of his love and wife of 48 years, Becky. He had a happy life surrounded by family.



Harold and Becky were married October 20, 1972, and started their family from day one with his daughter, soon after they added three sons. Later in life they welcomed with open arms and hearts eight grandchildren. Harold lives on and is remembered by his wife Becky, daughter Lisa (Denny) and her children Sophie, Jack and Conor, son Byron (Jennel) and their children Caitlyn and Tristyn, son Ted (Stacey) and their children Cally and Ben, granddaughter Hailey, sister Beth (David), sister Maureen (Art), his nieces and great nieces and great nephews.



Harold was predeceased by his son Benjamin, brother Terry, father Robert and mother Patricia and niece Natalie.



Harold had many careers throughout his life from logging to equipment operator for 32 years with Plateau Construction. He was also a Mack Truck salesman, and drove truck hauling logs, cows, and everything in-between, although Harold's favourite career was farming. He bought his first 30 head of cows in the fall of 1973, which spearheaded his interest and excitement in farming. His children and grandchildren learned how to farm following in Becky and his footsteps. They spent countless days at their summer range in the Shuswap, Crowfoot Mountain, learning how to ride, rope and drive cattle up the mountain trails, as well as hunt and fish. Memories were made sitting around the campfires at night, and plenty of laughs were shared with friends and family. Harold was truly at his happiest when farming alongside his wife and family.



Harold will be missed, but his memory and love will live on in us all.



"...So 'member all the good times, and know that where I'm at,

the horses are all gentle, and the cattle always fat."



A private family gathering will be taking place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's memory may be made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation.



