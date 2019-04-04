December 2, 1928 – March 26, 2019
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father. He was a kind, gentle man and was loved and respected by so many. Dad was predeceased by his wife Alice, parents Claude and Yvonne, sisters Lorraine and Louise, brother George and step-son David. Left to cherish his memory are children Margaret (Don), Barb (Jerry), Debbie (Randy), Leona (Karl), Ken (Michelle), Shirley (Richard) and Joanne (Joe), twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and ex-wife Betty (Cliff). Also step-children Lyle (Brenda), Ted (Colleen), Danny (Sandra), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dad was born in Chase and was proud to call it home for 90 years. His sharp mind made him a wonderful resource for anyone seeking information on the area and many of those who lived there. He spent his earlier years farming, running his trucking/backhoe business and working for the Department of Highways. After retiring Dad and Alice took up woodworking, which they both loved.
Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Bernard, the nurses on 5 South and Doctors Rollheiser and Montgomery for the great compassion they showed Dad and ourselves as we went through this difficult time.
A Celebration of Dad's Life will be held on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chase Community Hall.
Dad will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
