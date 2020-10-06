1/1
Robert John "Bob" Crawford
It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of our loving brother and uncle, Bob Crawford on July 28, 2020, formally of Kamloops.

Bob was the youngest child born on September 7, 1936 to Elizabeth May (née Potts) and Robert James Crawford, in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. Youngest brother to Ray (Anne), Joan (Earl) McDougall, Phyllis (Al) Mabee. Bob was a great kid who was known to get into good trouble. Bob lived his early years in Saskatchewan and later came to live in Kamloops and other BC communities before relocating earlier this year to Alberta.

Bob was dad to Robert and Ruthann and step dad to Darlene and Sandy, in his later years he was a proud Grandpa. Bob leaves to mourn his wife Paulette, sisters Joan and Phyllis, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Al, his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews along with his children and grandchildren.

Bobby will be missed.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

