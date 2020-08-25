It is with great sadness that the family of Robert (Bob) Boyd share news of his passing on August 13, 2020 at the age of 90. Bob is remembered by his wife of 67 years, Audrey Boyd (née Dawson), children Trish Boyd (Barnum), Bob Boyd (Liz), Maureen Boyd (Larry) and his grandchildren Carla, Haley, Rob, Nick, Katy (Conor) and Erin.



Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. Born in Kamloops, BC to Isaac and Anna Boyd, he left school at a young age to help support his family. Bob had a close relationship with his seven siblings Hilda, Edith, Marguerite, Dorothy, Carol, Johnny and Billy and will be remembered warmly by his surviving siblings and many nieces and nephews. For many years he provided financial support to his parents and siblings.



Grandpa later moved to Quesnel where he met his wife Audrey, and settled down to have a family. Bob worked various jobs, mostly working in the forestry industry and as a long serving member of the Wellwood river drive crew. After retirement, Bob and Audrey moved to Chase, BC where they made many friends.



Grandpa was an intelligent, hardworking, humorous, and strong man. He taught his grandchildren many life skills but especially how to cheat at cards and to save for rainy days. He regaled his grandchildren with his stories of working on the railroad and in the lumber industry in the 1940s and 1950s. He was an avid badminton (wicky-wacky) player and participated in the BC Senior Games.



He will be dearly missed by all

who knew and loved him.

