Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Max Bogula. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1932 - 2020



Robert Max Bogula of Logan Lake passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 87 years of age. He is survived by his daughters Anne (Rob) Parrish of Roberts Creek, Lynn (Paul) Good of Maple Ridge and Leslie (Peter) Bogula LaVigne of Red Deer, grandchildren Alex (Charlie), Brad, Kevin Parrish, and Spencer and Allie Good.



Bob was born in Montreal in 1932, raised his family with ex-wife Francoise in Vancouver, and spent happy retirement years in Logan Lake. He was involved in many community organizations and loved to spend time with his friends hunting, fishing, ATVing and socializing.



The family wishes to acknowledge his very dear friends Linda Dennison, Dave Crack and Les McDonell for their extraordinary love and great care.



A Celebration of Bob's life will be held in Logan Lake at a date yet to be decided.



Arrangements entrusted to

Kamloops Funeral Home

250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com 1932 - 2020Robert Max Bogula of Logan Lake passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 87 years of age. He is survived by his daughters Anne (Rob) Parrish of Roberts Creek, Lynn (Paul) Good of Maple Ridge and Leslie (Peter) Bogula LaVigne of Red Deer, grandchildren Alex (Charlie), Brad, Kevin Parrish, and Spencer and Allie Good.Bob was born in Montreal in 1932, raised his family with ex-wife Francoise in Vancouver, and spent happy retirement years in Logan Lake. He was involved in many community organizations and loved to spend time with his friends hunting, fishing, ATVing and socializing.The family wishes to acknowledge his very dear friends Linda Dennison, Dave Crack and Les McDonell for their extraordinary love and great care.A Celebration of Bob's life will be held in Logan Lake at a date yet to be decided.Arrangements entrusted toKamloops Funeral Home250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close