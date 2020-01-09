1932 - 2020
Robert Max Bogula of Logan Lake passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 87 years of age. He is survived by his daughters Anne (Rob) Parrish of Roberts Creek, Lynn (Paul) Good of Maple Ridge and Leslie (Peter) Bogula LaVigne of Red Deer, grandchildren Alex (Charlie), Brad, Kevin Parrish, and Spencer and Allie Good.
Bob was born in Montreal in 1932, raised his family with ex-wife Francoise in Vancouver, and spent happy retirement years in Logan Lake. He was involved in many community organizations and loved to spend time with his friends hunting, fishing, ATVing and socializing.
The family wishes to acknowledge his very dear friends Linda Dennison, Dave Crack and Les McDonell for their extraordinary love and great care.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held in Logan Lake at a date yet to be decided.
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 9, 2020