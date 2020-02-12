Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Samuel Davidson Jones. View Sign Obituary

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Rob on January 23, 2020 in Kelowna, BC.

Rob was born in Vancouver on December 16, 1943 to Sam and Dorothy Jones. He later moved to 100 Mile House where he completed his designation as a Certified General Accountant. He opened his own office in Kamloops where he made many clients and friends. He also owned and operated "Robbie's Downtown Restaurant" where the food was delicious and the staff loved working for him.



He leaves to mourn family and friends.



Donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 207-444 Victoria St, Kamloops, BC V2C 2A7 in Rob's name would be greatly appreciated.



When tomorrow starts without you,

don't think we're far apart.

For every time we think of you,

Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020

