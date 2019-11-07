Scotty passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on October 29, 2019.
Scotty grew up in Wakaw, SK and was in the Navy from 1953 - 1963. He settled in Chase, BC in 1964 to raise a family and remained there for five decades.
Scotty was predeceased by his brother Bill and is survived by his sister Joyce, his daughters Glynis and Meredith, his grandchildren Taylor and Mackenzie and his nieces Diane and Brenda.
Scotty's sharp sense of humour and love of music and food was matched by an endless appreciation for nature and wildlife. A skilled craftsman who could build or fix anything needed. Scotty charted his own course through business ventures that made the province of BC as familiar to him as his own backyard.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at The Hamlets at Westsyde and all of Dad's special friends who filled his life with love and laughter.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 7, 2019