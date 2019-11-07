Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Scott Halbert. View Sign Obituary

Scotty passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on October 29, 2019.



Scotty grew up in Wakaw, SK and was in the Navy from 1953 - 1963. He settled in Chase, BC in 1964 to raise a family and remained there for five decades.



Scotty was predeceased by his brother Bill and is survived by his sister Joyce, his daughters Glynis and Meredith, his grandchildren Taylor and Mackenzie and his nieces Diane and Brenda.



Scotty's sharp sense of humour and love of music and food was matched by an endless appreciation for nature and wildlife. A skilled craftsman who could build or fix anything needed. Scotty charted his own course through business ventures that made the province of BC as familiar to him as his own backyard.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff at The Hamlets at Westsyde and all of Dad's special friends who filled his life with love and laughter. Scotty passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on October 29, 2019.Scotty grew up in Wakaw, SK and was in the Navy from 1953 - 1963. He settled in Chase, BC in 1964 to raise a family and remained there for five decades.Scotty was predeceased by his brother Bill and is survived by his sister Joyce, his daughters Glynis and Meredith, his grandchildren Taylor and Mackenzie and his nieces Diane and Brenda.Scotty's sharp sense of humour and love of music and food was matched by an endless appreciation for nature and wildlife. A skilled craftsman who could build or fix anything needed. Scotty charted his own course through business ventures that made the province of BC as familiar to him as his own backyard.The family would like to thank the nursing staff at The Hamlets at Westsyde and all of Dad's special friends who filled his life with love and laughter. Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close