It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Skiba, announces his passing with them by his side on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.
Robert was born in Poland on May 11, 1976.
He is survived by his mother and father Mila and Ziggy, his sisters Alina (Yves Robitaille), Natalia Skiba and his niece Remi. He was a son, an uncle, big brother and brother-in-law and a friend to many.
His talent and passion for music, art and creating is a memory he has left behind.
His memory will be cherished
and forever in our hearts.
Our love is always with you.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mila_skiba@hotmail.com
