1/1
Robert Skiba
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Skiba, announces his passing with them by his side on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.

Robert was born in Poland on May 11, 1976.

He is survived by his mother and father Mila and Ziggy, his sisters Alina (Yves Robitaille), Natalia Skiba and his niece Remi. He was a son, an uncle, big brother and brother-in-law and a friend to many.

His talent and passion for music, art and creating is a memory he has left behind.

His memory will be cherished
and forever in our hearts.
Our love is always with you.

Condolences may be sent to the family at mila_skiba@hotmail.com

Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved