Robert was born in Vancouver, BC on December 4, 1924 and passed away on March 3, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.



Robert was predeceased by wife Gloria of 67 years, youngest daughter Janice Maureen, great-granddaughter Janice Margaret Destiny Ann, brothers Joe, Frank, Dick, oldest sister Marguerite.



Survived by oldest daughter Carol (Dale), son Robert Jr. (Allana), grandchildren Yolanda (Kelly, great-granddaughters Olivia and Ava), Michael; Tanya (great-granddaughters Abbygail and Madeline, youngest sister Lillian (Shag), nephew Ryan, nieces Becky, Cathy, Cheryl and Julie.



Dad enlisted in Nisei Division for Pacific duty while his family were sent to internment camp. After the war his family moved to Montreal, Quebec. Dad returned to Kamloops to be a logger. He started at Douglas Lake Ranch, briefly ran Yoshy Lumber in Lillooet and drove his own logging truck. He then went to Adams Lake Lumber where he retired from.



We would like to thank the staff at Pine Grove Care Home for their wonderful care.



As request there is no service.



Koden or donations to Kamloops Japanese Cultural Center or charity of your choice.



