I, Robert Stewart Jr, am writing my own obituary so as not to impose upon my family, who might not accurately report my life. Firstly, I would like to apologize to my children for not staying in touch, this last while, illness is not something I'm very familiar with. Let's just say, I've always done things 'on my own terms.'



I was born in Kamloops on March 22, 1935 and I passed away in Kamloops on April 8, 2020 after a brief but swift illness. I lived in Pritchard for 81 years, moving into Kamloops to more sociable quarters in 2016. I have always shared stories of my somewhat scandalous behaviour as a lad growing up in Pritchard, to those who would listen. From forcing a CPR train to stop abruptly, causing a lady passenger to break her arm, to setting firecrackers in Old Man Pritchard's pipe, to causing the Pritchard school teacher to almost lose her job-saved only by giving me "A's.



Never one to shy from large social gatherings, I met Sami Haner at one of those events, and married her in 1958. Settling back at the ranch with our three young children, I eventually increased our ranch's capacity - The 69 Cattle Company. Over time, with the help of my two boys, Kerry and Jay, we produced a variety of crops and Alfalfa.



In the late 70s with children grown and gone, I purchased a small section off the back of the ranch. My second wife and I especially enjoyed the company of my grandchildren, spending time with them at the river, playing silly tricks on each other and watching them in rodeos. With eventual diminishing business responsibilities, I enjoyed building many handcrafted wood items in my workshop, which I distributed to my children and other family members. I continued to be involved in the ranches management - whether needed or not - until I moved 'into town' (Kamloops) in 2016, to more socially stimulating surroundings.



I was predeceased by my father Robert Stewart Sr., my mother Agnes Brechan Stewart (née Campbell), my oldest brother Alistair Stewart and great-granddaughter Macy. I am survived by my brother Campbell Stewart, my sister Helen along with my three children Kerry Haner (Ruby), Jayson Stewart (Cathy) and Kris Stewart, five grandchildren Jo-Anna and Clay Haner and Cyle (Erica), Colby, and Jaylene Stewart and six great- grandchildren Emma and Julia Haner, Declan, Logan and Ethan Haner, and Hazel Stewart as well as many nieces and nephews, and my second wife.



Not being comfortable at funerals myself, I want no funeral. I will however be present in spirit only, at a celebration of life that my children, will hold at a later date. Family friends and my coffee buddies will be informed of details.

