September 5, 1931 – October 11, 2019



Tom passed away peacefully at Kamloops Seniors Village in Kamloops, BC.



Tom was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and was the eldest of twelve children of Alfred and Rena Buchanan (née Jackson). A former resident of Kaministiqua and Thunder Bay, Tom and his family moved to Kamloops in 1972.



Tom did very well for himself with only a Grade 6 education. He bought his first house at 22 and was able to retire at 55 at which time he built his house in Barnhartvale. He owned several businesses in both Thunder Bay and Kamloops.



Tom had many interests including gold mining, metal detecting and camping. He could be seen metal detecting on beaches, parks and campgrounds.



He proudly owned several gold claims and spent many months there with his dogs Boomer and Duchess.



In his later years, he enjoyed travelling with his children seeing many places. Throughout these trips he shared many stories and sometimes he may have added a little to them.



He enjoyed attending the Tournament Capital Centre and would ride the stationary bike and walk the track. He was very proud to say he was a member of a gym at 80 years old.



Tom is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Marjorie (Grieve) of 62 years, sons Rob (Joyce), Peter (Teresa) of Kamloops, Earl (Heather) of Calgary and daughter Juliann (Bernie) of Thunder Bay. He has eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.



He is also survived by four brothers and one sister and was predeceased by his parents, six siblings and one great-grandson.



The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Kamloops Senior Village in Pod 1A who looked after Tom so well.



Interment at Hillside Cemetery at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019.



