1/1
Robert Treger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Treger of Kamloops, BC, on October 30, 2020.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Marianne Treger, his children Jessica Treger, of Kamloops, and Michelle Treger (Michael Arnold), of Frauenfeld, Switzerland, and grandsons Kass and Hayden Pickering. Bob was predeceased by his father Edward and mother Frances.

Bob was born and raised in Winnipeg, MB. Here he began his career with CN Rail, which took him to Jasper in 1972. He soon met Annie; they fell in love and moved to Kamloops, where in 1974 they married. Bob and Annie found their own paradise in Paul Lake, living there for 42 years. They raised their two daughters Jessica and Michelle at their beloved lakefront house. Bob was known for his intelligence and humour. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and loved to talk and debate about many subjects. He was a joker and had a nickname for everyone. Bob was also passionate about music, which he passed down to his daughters and grandsons.

He is now resting peacefully, listening to
the birds, and watching over the lake.

There will be no formal ceremony, by request.

Condolences may be expressed to
the family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved