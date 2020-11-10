It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Treger of Kamloops, BC, on October 30, 2020.



Robert is survived by his loving wife Marianne Treger, his children Jessica Treger, of Kamloops, and Michelle Treger (Michael Arnold), of Frauenfeld, Switzerland, and grandsons Kass and Hayden Pickering. Bob was predeceased by his father Edward and mother Frances.



Bob was born and raised in Winnipeg, MB. Here he began his career with CN Rail, which took him to Jasper in 1972. He soon met Annie; they fell in love and moved to Kamloops, where in 1974 they married. Bob and Annie found their own paradise in Paul Lake, living there for 42 years. They raised their two daughters Jessica and Michelle at their beloved lakefront house. Bob was known for his intelligence and humour. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and loved to talk and debate about many subjects. He was a joker and had a nickname for everyone. Bob was also passionate about music, which he passed down to his daughters and grandsons.



He is now resting peacefully, listening to

the birds, and watching over the lake.



There will be no formal ceremony, by request.



Condolences may be expressed to

the family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store