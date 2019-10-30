Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Walter Morgan. View Sign Obituary

July 29, 1932 – October 25, 2019



With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Robert (Bob) Morgan. He is survived by his wife and partner Doreen of 64 years, sons James and Keith, daughters Janis and Cathy, sister Dianne Margiotta and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.



Dad spent many years as a top salesman for Olivetti Underwood, achieving numerous awards before moving to Kamloops in 1974 to manage Business World. Both Bob and Doreen were longtime members of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and served as president and secretary where they met many of their close friends.



Short in stature but with a huge heart, He will be missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Cottonwood Centre, 730 Cottonwood Ave, Kamloops, BC at 2:00 pm in the Dogwood Room.



