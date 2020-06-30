Robert William Pretula
1952 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Robert William Pretula, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 68 years.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathleen, four children Ila Sutherland, Chris Pretula, Jason Brown all of Kamloops, and Deborah Stefanek of Kimberley, nine grandchildren, also aunt Carroll Harknett of Parksville, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family. Robert will be forever missed by all his family and his many, many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff in the Trinity unit at Overlander Hospital for the care they gave.

There will be no formal service and donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
