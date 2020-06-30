It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Robert William Pretula, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 68 years.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathleen, four children Ila Sutherland, Chris Pretula, Jason Brown all of Kamloops, and Deborah Stefanek of Kimberley, nine grandchildren, also aunt Carroll Harknett of Parksville, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family. Robert will be forever missed by all his family and his many, many friends.
The family would like to thank the staff in the Trinity unit at Overlander Hospital for the care they gave.
There will be no formal service and donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.