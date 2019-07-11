Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta “Noreen” Cumming. View Sign Obituary

August 9, 1938 – July 5, 2019



It is with great sadness that her family announces the passing of Roberta "Noreen" Cumming (née Simpson) at the age of 80 years old. Despite a hard fought three week battle, our Mom passed away on July 5, 2019 while in the ICU unit of Royal Inland Hospital.



She is lovingly survived by her husband of 63 years Robert, her children Lyn Gannon (Kevin), Donna Thibault (Marc), Doug Cumming (Kelly), Lorne Cumming (Lynette), ten grandchildren and their spouses and two great-grandchildren. Mom was busy knitting blankets and sweaters while anxiously awaiting the arrival of two more great-grandchildren later this summer. She was so looking forward to meeting these two new additions to our family. Noreen is also survived by her sisters Jocelyn Cahill, Pat McAbee and Judy Karr who were all able to visit her in ICU for one more gathering of the Simpson sisters. She was predeceased by her parents Joshua and Margaret Simpson, her infant son Bruce and her sister Joan; all whom she missed dearly.



Noreen worked throughout the years in the banking industry but was primarily a homemaker and full-time Mom. Her sunday morning routine of the "Church of Elvis Presley" on the stereo, while making us pancakes is something we will all remember forever as well as her never ending supply of friendship muffins. She and Robert enjoyed some far away travelling times but their favourite was just going for a drive. They spent many, many hours covering many, many miles of local backroads, always with the music playing; Dad whistling and Mom singing.



We invite people to help us honour our Mom's memory at a Celebration Gathering on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Cottonwood Centre in Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ICU unit of the Royal Inland Hospital. Dr. Campsall and the nurses of the ICU took such good care of Mom. We can never thank them enough.



