It is with great sadness the family of Roberta Laurel Sandner announces her passing away peacefully at 3:15 pm on May 24, 2020 at Overlander Residential Care Home.



She is survived by her loving husband Don and two sons Lionel (Victoria, BC) and David (Mila) (London, UK). As a grandma, her three grandsons Rhys, Gareth and Owen will fondly remember her.



She was predeceased by her older brothers Russ and Den and survived by her younger brother Bruce. Roberta, mom and grandma spent her life surrounded by the boys she ferociously loved.



Roberta was born in Herbert, Saskatchewan and raised in Penticton, BC. She loved learning and completed her education at the Victoria Normal School where she became an elementary teacher. During her career she taught primary grades in Vancouver and Kamloops. Roberta loved all her students as if they were her own. Roberta lived her life to the fullest including adventures near and far. She travelled to Europe in the 1950s where she spent three months bicycling through France, Germany and Austria. It wasn't uncommon for her to travel to an away game for one of her son's soccer games and be the only person cheering for the team. She enjoyed listening to the Kamloops Symphony. Music and singing were an important part of her life and brought her great joy. The memories of camping, walking and biking will be remembered by anyone who participated in these events with her. And sadly there will be no more games of crib or Scrabble with Mom smiling at you as she played the winning hand.



The family wish to thank the nurses, Dr. Hamilton and staff for their support and care of Roberta/Mom during her stay at Overlander Care Home.



There will be no funeral by request. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store