With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Roberta Ruth Baker after a year and a half battle with cancer on March 14, 2019 with family by her side. Roberta always had a positive attitude and handled everything that came at her with dignity and grace.



Roberta is survived by her sweetie Doug Hoas, her children Jason and Sean and families and stepson Sean and his wife Lyssa. She also leaves behind her three sisters Susan, Penny, Nancy and their families which includes numerous nieces and nephews.



Roberta was predeceased by her parents Fred and Ruby Amor and her husband Murray.



Roberta loved spending time at her "happy place" which was Magna Bay on the Shuswap. She always enjoyed being there but the last seven years of retirement were her favourite. She loved potlucks, sitting by the fire, the company of friends and playing cards. She was lovingly nicknamed "Miss Rules."



Roberta was kind and loving and was always welcoming to anyone who stopped in for a bevvie.



There will be a Celebration of Life in her honour on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her happy place, Magna

Bay Resort starting at 3:00 pm. Please join us and bring your memories and stories of Roberta.



Donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home.

