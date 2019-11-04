1949 - 2019
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Robin "Willie" Wilson announces his passing away peacefully with his wife by his side in the early morning of October 25, 2019 at the age of 70.
Willie is remembered by his devoted and loving wife of 49 years Valerie Wilson of Kamloops, daughter Nicole (Troy) Larsen and grandsons Erik and Ryan of Kamloops, his son Lee Wilson (Samantha) and daughters Natalie and Brooke of Sicamous, his brothers John Setter of Kamloops, Lorne Wilson of 100 Mile House and Lance (Maria) Wilson. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces, nephews extended family and great friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Mary Setter, father Leon Wilson and his sister Laura Shultz.
Willie was born in Vancouver, BC on May 13, 1949. After marrying his wife in 1970 he moved to Kamloops, where he happily made his home the majority of his life. In 1976, he had completed a four year electrical apprenticeship and worked as Journey Electrician and in 2018 was honoured for 50 years membership in the IBEW.
Willies had many interests including writing letters to the editor of our local paper revolving around city politics, home renovations, gardening (tomatoes were his favourite), fishing as long as there was sunshine involved and one of his all-time most favourite was his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a H.O.G Life member since 1993. Huge happiness was two trips to South Dakota, Sturgis Bike Rally and just about any time he got to ride.
Willie will be remembered for his quick wit and often sarcastic sense of humor, being a good political sparring partner, having a cold one ready to share on the pool deck and most of all time spent with his family and friends.
