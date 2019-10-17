Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Howie. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robin Howie on October 7, 2019.



Dad was born to Spencer and Evelyn Howie in Kelowna on October 1, 1933. He spent his first 5 years there before Spencer relocated them to Kamloops where dad spent all of his life. Dad married our Mom Joan on August 29, 1959 and had two children.



Dad came from a large family and was close to all of them – there were always get-togethers and big dinners. He spent his career in car sales – first with Fisher Bros then to Dayes Mercury and finishing at Syd Smith, retiring in 1994. Dad and Mom had many trips with his sister Anne and brother-in-law Wilf where they had many good laughs and great times. They also spent time travelling in their little motorhome where they enjoyed camping, golfing, reading, 4:00 happy hours and times visiting with their grandchildren. Dad had also been a fierce fan of the Kamloops Blazers – holding a season ticket since they started playing.



Of all of Dad's greatest accomplishments, he would say his grandchildren were his finest. During the last weeks of Dad's life, he spoke earnestly of the importance of love and family. We feel his life was blessed with both.



Dad has left to remember him, his beautiful and devoted wife of 60 years Joan, his children Theresa (Chris) and Martin, his grandchildren Amy, Katie, Meaghan and Michaela, his devoted sisters Doreen (Don) and Sue and many nieces, nephews and good friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his integrity, his strong work ethic, his deep love for his family and of course, his shot of rye.



You were loved and you will be missed.



Dad received wonderful care at RIH, Ponderosa Lodge (Rehab) and Trinity Hospice at Overlander. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the facilities that cared for him.



A celebration of life will take place at a future date.



