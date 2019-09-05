Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Williams Lake Rugby Clubhouse Obituary

It is with extremely saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Rodger William John Stewar at the age of 61.



He is survived by his wife Tanis, daughter Ashleigh (Rob), son Nathan (Alex), granddaughters Myla and Willow, siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father John Stewart.



Rodger was born in Duncan, BC to John and Joyce Stewart. In school, Rodger participated in numerous activities such as road and cross country races, band and of course, shing and hunting. He played rugby for his junior and senior high school teams as well as for the Cowichan Rugby Club. After high school, he moved to Victoria to attend the University of Victoria where he met his wife Tanis. After working for the Central Interior Tribal Councils, Rodger and Tanis lived on the Island for a few years where he managed a salmon fishery on the West Coast. They welcomed their daughter Ashleigh in 1987 and their son Nathan in 1991. In 1993, the family moved to Williams Lake as Rodger secured a career with the Ministry of Environment and later with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. He was a dedicated passionate employee who would rather be in the field than behind a desk. Rodger also became a prominent figure in the Williams Lake rugby community due to his passion for the game. He coached at the high school level and was named President of the Williams lake Rustlers Rugby Club where he had played for years prior. Rodger also had a deep passion for fishing and hunting which he passed on to his son. He loved the thrill of outsmarting the fish and hooking into a big one; the thrill he shared with his granddaughters. He loved being a grandpa despite his objection about "getting old." He could also be found happily falling trees and chopping them up for firewood or singing to Rolling Stones or Fleetwood Mac while making pancakes on a weekend morning. Rodger and Tanis enjoyed visiting wineries, micro-breweries and going on adventures in warm destinations such as Costa Rica, Jamaica and Cuba; South Africa held a special place in his heart. Rodger's heart belonged to his family, friends, his work and his community.



In lieu of flowers and to honour the tremendous contribution Rodger made to the local rugby community, the family is creating the Rodger Stewart Legacy Fund through the Cariboo Foundation Society. Tax receipt-able contributions can be made to this legacy fund through the Cariboo Foundation Society, #201– 35 South 2nd Avenue, Williams Lake, BC

V2G 3W3 (phone: 250-392-2911).



There will also be a Celebration of Life held at the Williams Lake Rugby Clubhouse on September 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 5, 2019

