January 7, 1934 - August 30, 2019



Rodolphe (Rudy) Benoit Tremblay Senior was born January 7, 1934 in Begin, Quebec and passed away August 30, 2019 in Kamloops, BC surrounded by his loving family. Rudy is survived by the love of his life Leona Montgomery Tremblay, children Marlene Tremblay of Jonquiere, Quebec, Marvin Tremblay (Norma) of Nanaimo, BC, Laverne Tremblay (Keith Morgan), Sandi and Rod Tremblay of Kamloops, BC. Grandchildren Kristy Tremblay-Mandraccia (Johnny), Diana Moore (Kyle Wiest) and Michael Tremblay of Kamloops, BC, Rikki Banks (Aaron) of Charlie Lake, BC, Audrey Gagnon (Dominic Bourget) of Terrebonne, Quebec. Great-Grandchildren Talon Tremblay, Ayden and Corbin Wiest, Kade and Rylan Tremblay, Brooklyn, Grayson and Bentley Banks and Laeticia Bourget. Siblings Mathias, Christian, Celine, Rejean, Johanne, Jeanne (Sylvain Roberge), Regis (Yenny Angelica) and Sylvie (Denis Dion) all from Quebec. Rudy was predeceased by his mom Marguerite Larouche, dad Thomas Tremblay, grandmother Lesse Girard, grandfather Armand Savard, 2nd mom Judith Dassylva and siblings Claude, Norman, Gertrude, Jacqueline, Denis and Bruno and great-grandson Seth Wiest.



Dad came to BC in his early 20's with his brother Mathias. It was in Ashcroft that Dad met mom and said he was going to marry her. Mom and Dad moved around with dad's work until they settled in Clearwater to raise their family and then eventually retired in Kamloops. Dad was a carpenter, logger, road builder, Class A welder and mechanic.



Dad played and coached hockey and fastball, curled and was an excellent pool player. Dad was involved with the Lions Club, fastball umpire, rod & gun club. Dad was an avid hunter. His true love was boxing and coaching boxing. After dad retired he went to the gym and boxing club every day that he could. When mom and dad spent the winter in Arizona, mom found a boxing club for dad to work out at. Dad trained really hard for his last boxing match at the age of 66.



We will be having a Celebration of Life on September 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Moccasin Square Gardens located at 315 Southern Yellowhead Highway, Kamloops (near the Pow Wow grounds).



